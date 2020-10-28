NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're a parent, Tuesday's fatal school bus crash in Meigs County may have you concerned about the safety of your child's school bus.
However, the National Transportation Safety Board says school buses are the safest vehicles on the road because of how they're designed.
The NTSB says on its website children are even safer riding in a school bus than in a car with their parents.
School buses are made using technology called compartmentalization.
School bus seats are made with an energy-absorbing steel inner structure and high, padded seat backs that are secured to the school bus floor.
Even though they say school buses are very safe, the NTSB also says in some bus crash investigations they have found the design wasn't enough.
They say adding seat belts on school buses - especially a three-point seat belt - gives an added layer of protection.
News4 is working to find out more about the specific design of the bus involved in yesterday's fatal crash, and whether seat belts had been installed.
Tennessee state law currently does not require seat belts on school buses.
On a national level, there is a push to get seat belts on school buses. The BUS Act was reintroduced by lawmakers a few months ago, with one of the lawmakers on that bill Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen.
That bill would require purchased school buses to have seat belts installed and would provide grants to school districts for upgrading existing buses.
The BUS Act bill also says school buses without the three-point belt systems could not be manufactured in or imported into the United States.
