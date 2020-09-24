NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Elderberry is becoming a popular natural remedy during cold and flu season, but does it work? One recent study from the Cleveland Clinic suggests maybe not.
“It actually didn’t make any difference at all compared to placebo when you took all the patients who took elderberry and all the patients who took placebo medication,” said Dr. Michael Macknin of the Cleveland Clinic, “Their illnesses lasted almost the identical length of time.”
The study considered 78 people over the age of four who went to emergency care for the flu. These people took elderberry extract or a placebo for five days.
Some of them also took prescription flu medication.
The results suggested elderberry had no significant advantage over the placebo. In fact, researchers say those that took elderberry with no other flu treatment had symptoms for two days longer.
“It’s important to emphasize that right now we don’t have anything to treat the flu that works wonderfully well,” Dr. Macknin said. “Even the four standard treatments that are available only make you feel better about one day sooner and any medication also comes with some side effects, so I think it’ important to try and prevent flu and get the flu vaccine.”
It’s recommended that everyone aged six months and older get a flu shot each year. Complete results of this study can be found in the ‘Journal of General Internal Medicine.’
