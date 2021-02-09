NASHVILLE – A cyber security breach in the water treatment plant in Florida has News4 looking into how safe our drinking water is in the metropolitan area.
Sonia Allman, Strategic Communications Manager for Metro Water Services, says all of their systems are tight and secure, and potential hackers can’t access controls because it’s not connected to the World Wide Web.
“All of our systems are electronically secure. So we’re not connected in any way to the internet. So you cannot access any of our systems externally from anywhere in the world,” said Allman.
Access is so tight it’s only controlled at all of the water services physical locations.
“So not only would you have to get through the gates and the guards have a key card to get into the building and then you have to have an actual get card to get into the room where those systems are, and then have specific controls as well,” said Allman.
In Florida, a hacker got inside of a program within the water treatment center and increased the level of lye to dangerous levels,
but the plot was stopped in time by an operator who noticed it.
Metro water services facility grounds are staffed with arm security which adds an extra layer of protection from preventing a potential attack.
“So all of our facilities both water and wastewater have electronic securities they have physical securities,” said Allman.
In addition to all of the physical and external safeguards, Metro Water Services is reassured by conducting a number audits for checks and balances.
“We do internal and external audits with the metro office of internal audits. We've also done external audits through EPPA and each year we do audits to test our systems, to monitor our systems to make sure that it would be extremely difficult for anyone to hack on get into those systems,” said Allman.
