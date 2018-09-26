A former educator is charged with the rape of an underage teen. This isn't the first time he's facing these charges. Barry McCoy was acquitted of another case in 2015, but the family of that accuser is speaking out after this new arrest.
"Once you traumatize a child, they're traumatized for life," said Tina Gunnels of Clarksville.
It's been nearly a decade since her 10-year-old nephew brought allegations of rape against McCoy. McCoy was a teacher's aide at Weems Academy where the boy went to school.
"My nephew still has problems, and he's 19 now," said Gunnels.
Years after the accusations, McCoy was acquitted of the charges in 2015 in Montgomery County court.
"I was upset, mad, crying, wanting to reach out to the world and ask why," said Gunnels.
Now, McCoy is charged with the rape of an underage teen again. This time the charges are four counts of rape, four counts of statutory rape and patronizing prostitution.
"I was infuriated," said Gunnels. "What are we going to do about it as a community?"
McCoy's attorney Ed Dewerff told News4 neither he or his client want to comment on the new charges right now.
"Our justice system seems to be failing us," said Gunnels. "Something needs to be done. Point blank. Something has to be done."
