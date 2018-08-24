NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have confirmed that a former Metro officer is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl.
Frank Gaiters, 47, was terminated from the Metro Nashville Police Department in 2003.
The incident happened on June 19 in the victim's bedroom while her mother was at work.
According to the police report, Gaiters touched the girl in a sexual manner. He allegedly asked the girl if she was uncomfortable, and she said yes.
According to the affidavit, "He stopped touching her and told her not to tell her mother because he would never do it again."
The 14-year-old victim told her mother about the incident a few days later.
When confronted about the alleged assault, Gaiters reportedly admitted to touching the victim inappropriately and said "everything was his fault."
"He acknowledged that what he had done to the victim was wrong. He did not know what was wrong with him, but there was something wrong with him. He believed he needed the help of the pastor," wrote the officer in the affidavit.
Gaiters is charged with sexual battery by an authority figure and was booked into jail early Thursday morning. His bond was set at $100,000.
