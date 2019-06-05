HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) -- The former band director of Hopkinsville High School has been arrested after charges were filed alleging he had physical relations with a student.
According to the affidavit, in June of 2017 Jordan Peveler, took a then 16-year-old female student to his residence, where he provided her with marijuana. Once she was under the influence he asked her to perform a sexual act on him.
The affidavit further stated that later that summer, when the victim turned 17 mid-August, he brought her again to his home, where they had sexual intercourse.
He was placed under arrest shortly after 1:00PM Wednesday, June 5th, and has the opportunity to post $10,000 bail. As of this writing he remains in the Christian County, Kentucky jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.