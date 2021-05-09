CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A Clarksville woman is recovering after she was shot Saturday night by her ex-boyfriend who was later shot and killed by a Clarksville police officer.

At Shequita Jones’ home on Hedge Apple Driver, faith runs in her family. But it’s faith Jones lost in a man she thought she knew.

“He hadn’t been to work in four days, so he stayed downstairs drinking,” Jones says.

TBI identifies man shot by Clarksville officers after domestic incident The Clarksville Police Department said an officer involved shooting occurred at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Adonis Traughber was Jones’ boyfriend for three years. But she says their relationship ended and she gave him until May 19th to move out. She says there was no history of domestic violence until Saturday night.

“When I stepped out of the shower, Adonis, who lived here, was waiting for me when I stepped out of the shower,” recalls Jones. “And that’s when he got on the phone with 911. And he said pretty much “a woman’s been shot with a double barrel shotgun, get here quick, you need to bring a SWAT team."

Jones says Traughber shot her twice in the bathroom. It was the second bullet that hit her right thigh. She says her daughter and grandson were barricaded in a bedroom next door.

“He unloaded a gun in here, I just heard “pop, pop, pop, pop” and I’m like “Lord have mercy”,” Jones says.

She says police eventually came to the home and they asked Traughber to put the gun down.

“I did hear him say “I surrender, I surrender, I’m coming out” and then I just heard a barrage of gunfire,” Jones says.

Police say Traughber fired shots at officers outside the front door. They returned fire and shot and killed Traughber.

“I never in a million years thought I would be a victim of gunshots,” Jones says. “I hate that he’s gone … it’s sad, truly sad. I just wish he would have gotten the help he needed, desperately was in need of.”

Jones says her daughter and grandson are safe. She says what hurts her the most is the two of them had to hear what she believes was eight rounds of gunshots inside her home.