Two fire calls were made to the same hotel in two months. According to fire department reports, at least one of those fires started in a heater unit.
A man who used to work for the owner at a different hotel said he isn't surprised.
"Nobody deserves to be able to get away with that," said Jedidiah Mason, who worked for the owner of the GuestHouse Inn for six months in 2014 at the Days Inn on Murfreesboro Pike.
He raised concerns about the way he said they were told to install portable heaters by the owner.
"They're used," he recalled. "A lot of them are. You pull them out, plug them in. If they don't work, you try another one. If they work, no matter the condition, you clean it up and put it in. You could tell they were old."
A review of the GuestHouse Inn on Expedia.com dated March 17 claimed a heater caught fire inside their hotel room.
Sanjay Patel, the hotel owner, told News4 there was no fire.
A spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department confirmed a call came from the hotel's alarm system two days before the review was posted. It was recorded as a false call, meaning it was canceled by someone on the scene.
That fire call came less than two months after News4 reported an Illinois couple's story, claiming they lost $2,000 worth of property at a fire in the same hotel. The cause according to the fire report: a heater unit.
The couple said they have not been compensated for damages.
Patel told News4 they have reached out to the couple and offered to reimburse them if they mail them the damaged property.
According to emails obtained by News4 between the hotel's insurance adjuster and those guests, the adjuster said the hotel is not liable and any reimbursement the couple receives is "an attempt to help out."
