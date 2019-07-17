HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) -- A former coach for Christian County schools has been arrested for asking for photos and sending obscene material to 15-year-old.
The 37-year-old Bryan Wimbleduff is alleged to have been in contact with a 15-year-old boy using social media platform Snapchat, asking him to send explicit photos and a video in exchange for money.
He allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to the teen as well.
Wimbleduff lists on professional social media profiles that he had been the Christian County High director of football operations, and assistant head coach for the Christian County Middle School football team.
According to a spokesperson with the Schools department, Wimbleduff has resigned.
He remains in the Christian County Detention Center on felony charges of prohibited use of electronic communications to procure a minor, promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, and distribution of obscene material to a minor.
His bond was set at $15,000.
