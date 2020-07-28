NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you live in Davidson County, eviction hearings are not expected to start until Aug. 31, but for everyone else in Middle Tennessee and the state, housing may be your next issue if you haven't been able to keep up with your rent during the pandemic.
With the federal CARES Act running out on Saturday, all landlords will be allowed to file for evictions.
Over the last few months, "certain landlords who had either income based properties or FHA backed mortgages, they weren’t allowed to file evictions against tenants for nonpayment of rent,” said Zac Oswald, a managing attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands.
Oswald said as we get through this week, “the floodgates have essentially opened allowing every landlord to file an eviction for nonpayment of rent and you couple the eviction moratorium ending with the end of the supplemental $600 for employment and what we see is people’s need to pay has increased as their ability to pay has decreased."
If people are taken to court, Oswald said, there aren’t defenses built into the state law of Tennessee that would allow somebody to be able to make up their rent or be able to stay on their property. And the status of the law hasn’t changed just because of COVID or just because of unemployment or this pandemic.
He does recommend reaching out to community organizations for assistance and resources, especially as the $600 federal unemployment payments end Friday.
"It’s not even a Catch 22, it’s a rock and a hard place. They’re going to be evicted for nonpayment of rent,” said Oswald. “There’s little to no defense for it in Tennessee and this is something right now that’s going to go on their credit report, hey I got evicted so if they try to apply for another landlord in the future, they’re going to say wait what about this time you got evicted in August 2020."
Lastly, he reminds evictions bring housing instability for families and if it happens as schools reopen, then children will have to adapt to new schools or virtual learning which may not be possible if they don't have a home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.