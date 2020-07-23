NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the pandemic causing both a health and economic crisis, many people out there can’t afford to pay their rent.
Local, state, and federal leaders put moratoriums in place to temporarily prevent evictions. But pretty soon, those protections will be lifted.
When News 4 spoke with Devin Deltori this week about unemployment, he talked about the struggles to make ends meet.
“In the next few days I’ll be five months behind on my rent,” Deltori said.
He’ grateful for his landlords and their patience, but knows it’s hard out there for everyone.
“They have three mortgages themselves,” Deltori said.
Many renters and landlords face this same dilemma, trying to eat and also keep a roof over their head.
“The United States was actually in the midst of a housing crisis before COVID-19 hit,” Alieza Durana, a media strategist with Princeton’s Eviction Lab said.
“As late as 2016, when Unemployment was under 5 percent, we were already seeing 3.7 million eviction filings annually or roughly 7 filings per minute,” Durana said.
Durana says she worries with the pandemic not slowing down, things will only get worse, especially for minorities and women.
“These experiences are disproportionately felt by communities of color. Particularly Black women, families with children, and families experiencing domestic violence,” Durana said.
Even though Evictions have been suspended because of the pandemic, people can still file detainer warrants. According to the General Sessions Civil Court office , in Davidson County, 853 new detainer warrants were filed between March 27th and July 22nd.
A detainer warrant is the process of going to court to regain possession of your property.
“We try to take care of them as family,” McGee said.
Brad McGee is a landlord in Bedford County and owns about 30 units. He understands his tenants may be having a rough time.
“Our renters, we really stress communication with them. And, as they communicate with us, we work with them. And so we treat them a little differently than maybe some others,” McGee said.
He hasn’t had to evict anyone in over a year and did not apply any late fees once COVID-19 started. Until things improve, he’ll continue working with his tenants.
“You’ve got to adapt to the situation, but at the end of the day, it’s the ultimate unknown at this point,” McGee said.
The Princeton Eviction Lab also says they’re seeing a 2,000 percent increase in food pantry request across the nation, and a 92 percent increase in rental assistance requests.
