Everything you need to know for the Nashville Pride Festival
The Nashville Pride Festival and Parade is Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4 is Pride 4 You with everything you need to know about Pride!
When and where?
On Saturday, the parade begins at 10 a.m. and the festivities continue from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The party picks back up on Sunday at 12 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m.
The event will be held at Public Square Park, right in front of City Hall.
How much does it cost to get in?
Admission to the parade is FREE for the public, and kicks off the festival.
Admission to the festival is $5 per day for anyone over the age of 10. Kids 10 and under are FREE. The cost goes to support Nashville Pride, a non-profit charity that helps promote and protect LGBTQ+ persons in our area. VIP tickets are also available and may be purchased in advance.
To purchase tickets and find out more information, go to NashvillePride.org.
What is there to do at the Pride Festival?
The festival features top entertainment on the main stage, plus an entertainment and drag stage, a Kids and family Zone, a Youth area, and over 225 vendors featuring local non-profits, artists, and businesses!
Who is performing at the Pride Festival?
Headlining the entertainment this year is TLC and Neon Trees. Stages will feature musicians, drag shows, and more.
For a FULL list of performers at Pride, visit NashvillePride.org
Where and when can I watch the Parade?
The parade will be Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. and will honor the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall. The parade will kick off at 8th and Broadway and end at 2nd and Broadway.
Grand Marshals for the Nashville Pride Parade include:
- Students of Stonewall
- Ty Herndon
- Joseph Interrante
- Mac Huffington
- Dwayne Jenkins
- Kathy Holbrooks
Where can I park? What roads will be closed?
Many lots will be available downtown available to park. Nissan Stadium lots, however, will be closed for another event on Saturday. Parking will be limited, so it is highly encouraged to rideshare by Lyft or Uber to get to the event!
The following roads WILL BE CLOSED for the FESTIVAL at the days/times listed:
- Deaderick between 3rd and 4th Ave (9:00 a.m.-Midnight Friday)
- 3rd Ave between Union and Ja.m.es Robertson Pkwy (9:00 a.m.-Midnight Friday)
- Westbound Woodland Street Bridge/Union St 1st Street to 3rd Ave N (9:00 a.m.-Midnight Friday)
- 3rd Ave between Ja.m.es Robertson Pkwy and Union (Sat 6/22 Midnight-Sun 6/23 11 p.m.)
- Deaderick between 3rd and 4th Ave (Sat 6/22 Midnight-Sun 6/23 11 p.m.)
- Charlotte Ave between 3rd and 4th Ave (Sat 6/22 Midnight-Sun 6/23 11 p.m.)
- Westbound Woodland Street Bridge/Union St 1st Street to 3rd Ave N (Sat 6/22 Midnight-Sun 6/23 11 p.m.)
The following roads WILL BE CLOSED for the PARADE on Saturday at the times listed. If no times listed, it will be closed all day:
- Broadway between 12th Ave and 8th Ave (7 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Broadway between 8th Ave and 2nd Ave (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 11th Ave N between Porter and McGavock (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 10th Ave N between Commerce and McGavock (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 9th Ave N between Commerce and McGavock (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 8th Ave N/Rosa Parks Blvd between Commerce and McGavock (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 7th Ave N between Commerce and McGavock (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 6th Ave S between Broadway and McGavock (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 5th Ave N between Commerce and Demonbreun (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 4th Ave N between Commerce and Demonbreun (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 3rd Ave N between Commerce and Demonbreun (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- 2nd Ave N between Commerce and Demonbreun (local traffic access only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
Why is there a Pride parade and festival?
Nashville Pride Parade and Festival is an inclusive and safe place to celebrate the progress of the LGBTQ+ community as well as to remember the community's struggles and reflect on the future. It's a place where everyone is free to be themselves and celebrate diversity. It's a place for family, friends, and loved ones to come together without hate or ignorance.
As such, there are guidelines that must be followed if you are planning to attend the event. For the full code of conduct, visit NashvillePride.org.
What can I bring to the festival? Is ____ allowed?
You CAN bring any of the following to the festival:
- Blankets
- Lawn Chairs
- Coolers
- Water (unopened or empty refillable water bottles are encouraged)
- Pets (plan for the heat and clean up after them!)
You CANNOT bring any of the following to the festival:
- No outside alcohol
- Guns, knives, tasers, weapons
- Fireworks
- Glass items
- Drones
- Grills
- Tents
- Noise makers
Event security will be checking bags, coolers, backpacks, etc. at the gate.
What can I wear to the event?
Wear anything that shows your Pride, within reason. State law prohibits any of your parts to be showing, so make sure those are covered! You're also asked to be respectful, since it is a family-friendly event.
So I can bring my family/friends/kids to this event?
ABSOLUTELY! Nashville Pride Festival and Parade is a safe, welcoming place for all and is very family-friendly.
But I have so many more questions!
Not to worry. Our friends at Nashville Pride put together a comprehensive resource on their website that will answer any questions you may have. You can also find out more information not listed here at NashvillePride.org!
You can also download the OFFICIAL Nashville Pride app for everything there is to know about Pride weekend including event schedules, information about festival areas, and more.
