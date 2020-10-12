NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Artist Omari Booker chose to paint an idea.
His paintings are powerful, but COVID-19 loneliness led to a different direction called "need a hug."
This became a universal theme that's rare for his paintings, projecting a message everyone feels.
"Yes, the message in this one is clear. I love you and you love me," Booker said.
Omar is 6-feet, 9-inches tall and a former basketball player at Belmont University.
He says from the time he was a kid, he remembers seeing people in the neighborhood going up, saying hi and hugging. After all, it was what they were all about.
Understandable for COVID times, but those three words are as much about health as humanity, especially now.
