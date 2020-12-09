NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The murder of Ashley Brown is considered a cold case. At this point, detectives said it's a slow and tedious process.

Ashley's family isn't giving up hope there will be a break in the case one day.

“Every day is a struggle. You don’t know pain until you’ve lost your child,” Julie Brown, Ashley Brown’s mother said.

Not a day goes by Julie Brown doesn’t think about her daughter. She spoke with News4 on Wednesday about her daughter’s murder from 2016.

Mother wants answers after daughter found dead A family is making a desperate plea for answers after their daughter’s body was found at a Nashville garbage facility.

“The whole thing is senseless. I miss my daughter very much,” Brown said.

Ashley worked as a scrub tech in the main operating room at St. Thomas West.

Metro police said she went out with co-workers to look at Christmas lights one night. They ended up at an apartment complex. She stepped outside and never came back.

"After going through it, I realized there was probably something more to this than her just walking off,” Detective Matthew Filter with MNPD’s Cold Case Unit said.

Detective Filter said Ashley’s body was discovered at a garbage transfer site. Since then, dozens of tips have come in, but none have panned out.

The person responsible is still out there.

“To kill somebody as brutally as she was killed, it's pretty scary when you think about it,” Detective Filter said.

Ashley is one of three St. Thomas West employees murdered in the last four years. Just last Thursday, nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was killed on her way to work.

“I feel for that mom that’s never going to get to see a grandchild and never going to get to see her daughter get married,” Brown said.

The two moms may not know each other, but they’re experiencing similar pain of not knowing who killed their children.

“Not having those answers is really hard and I’ve really had to come to terms with the fact that I may never get a who or a what and there’s no amount of why that’s ever going to make sense to me,” Brown said.

Ashley's mom believes someone knows something in this case. The reward is still out there for $10,000.