BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - Promises Behavioral Health is hosting community events to raise awareness of mental health and addiction and promote self care in 2020.
The events will happen during Promise Week, Saturday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 14. and will include exercise classes with local fitness studios along with refreshments and artisan goods from Thistle Farms.
All proceeds for the events will go toward Thistle Farms, a non-profit residential program for women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.
You can attend one of three event dates on February 8 and 9:
- February 8, 9 a.m. - CorePower Yoga in Brentwood
- February 8, 12:30 p.m. - CycleBar in Brentwood
- February 9, 1 p.m. - Barre3 in Brentwood
“We are proud to partner with our local community to support organizations that want to make a difference in the lives of those suffering from mental health and substance abuse disorders,” says Kathy Frossard, senior vice president with Promises Behavioral Health. “Hosting events such as these gives Promises the opportunity to positively impact not only our community but also those individuals who are looking for a safe space to find healing.”
Organizations that have partnered with Promises Behavioral Health include Barre3, CycleBar, CorePower Yoga, Thistle Farms and other organizations in Brentwood.
For more information, visit PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.
