Tornado aftermath - Cookeville, TN

COOKEVILLE, TN - MARCH 04: Items at the home of Bill and Linda Leath are seen after tornados ravaged the area on Wednesday March 04, 2020 in Cookeville, TN. The storms hit the area early Tuesday morning. Bill and Linda were trapped in the bedroom in the background during the storm. They were both unharmed.

 Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WSMV) - One year ago, people across the Midstate were waking up to the destruction from a deadly tornado outbreak.

March 3 tornado in Nashville

FILE photo from March 3, 2020.

Now, communities are remembering the devastation and seeing the recovery efforts made to rebuild the buildings and homes lost. 

Multiple events commemorating the tornado are happening across the Midstate today including: 

  • Loveless Cafe food truck will set up at The Church at Lockeland Springs in East Nashville to give away biscuits and preserves 
  • Edley's Bar-B-Que will hand out free pork sandwiches to first responders and resilient residents at its East Nashville location 
  • The Nashville Tree Foundation will plant 150 trees throughout Nashville 
Tornado 2.jfif

FILE photo from March 3, 2020.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper will also be holding a virtual ceremony and moment of silence in remembrance of the tornado at 11 a.m. 

To watch the virtual ceremony, click here.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.