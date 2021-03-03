(WSMV) - One year ago, people across the Midstate were waking up to the destruction from a deadly tornado outbreak.
Now, communities are remembering the devastation and seeing the recovery efforts made to rebuild the buildings and homes lost.
Multiple events commemorating the tornado are happening across the Midstate today including:
- Loveless Cafe food truck will set up at The Church at Lockeland Springs in East Nashville to give away biscuits and preserves
- Edley's Bar-B-Que will hand out free pork sandwiches to first responders and resilient residents at its East Nashville location
- The Nashville Tree Foundation will plant 150 trees throughout Nashville
Nashville Mayor John Cooper will also be holding a virtual ceremony and moment of silence in remembrance of the tornado at 11 a.m.
To watch the virtual ceremony, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.