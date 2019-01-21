Thousands of people across the country will be celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
In Nashville, the day began with a youth rally at 8:30 a.m. at Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church.
At 10 a.m. the march to Tennessee State University will begin at the church and end at the Gentry Center.
Nashville Mayor David Briley, Gov. Bill Lee and other community leaders will lead the march.
At 10:30 a.m., Lee will be in attendance at TSU’s MLK Day of Service and Convocation at the Gentry Center.
Civil Rights activist Dr. William Barber II will be the keynote speaker at the event. Lee will also speak at the event, which will end around noon.
In Clarksville, the Clarksville chapter of the NAACP will host its annual MLK Community Celebration.
The event began at 8:30 a.m. with educational workshops at Burt Elementary School on Bailey Street. At noon there will be a march heading to the downtown area.
