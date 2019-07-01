Events happening for Fourth of July in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Thursday, America will celebrate the nation's 243rd birthday with celebrations and fireworks. Here in Middle Tennessee, there are several events you can attend to celebrate.
Davidson County
NASHVILLE: Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4
Celebrate the Fourth with a day of live music, family fun, and one of the country's best fireworks shows. The event starts at 12 p.m. Thursday on 5th and Broadway and at the Ascend Ampitheater. It's FREE and open to the public. Musical performances include Brett Eldredge and the Nashville Symphony among others. MORE INFO
NASHVILLE: Red, White & BOOM at Adventure Science Center
Adventure Science Center will host their own Independence Day celebration from 6:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. including views of the fireworks downtown, live music, food trucks, family fun, hands-on science experiments, and more. Tickets cost between $25 and $39, members of the Science Center receive $10 off per ticket. MORE INFO
NASHVILLE: Music City July 4th 5K/10K
Kick off July 4 with a run through downtown Nashville! All participants will receive a commemorative medal and an athletic tank top. Registration fees are $45 through July 3 and $50 on race day. Fees for the 10K are $50 through July 3 and $55 on race day. MORE INFO
NASHVILLE: 13th Annual Nashville Hot Chicken Festival
The FREE event is held in East Park on Woodland Street on July 4 each year. The Fire Truck Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by free Hot Chicken samples to the first 500 people in line. Festival gates open at 11:00 a.m. Visitors can enjoy hot chicken from Nashville's best hot chicken places, cold beer from Yazoo and other delicious edibles. MORE INFO
Williamson County
BRENTWOOD: 20th Annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K
Start your July 4 off with a bang with the 20th Annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K/10K and Luken Kids Fun Run 1K from 7-10 a.m. The event will feature a run around Brentwood starting at Maryland Farms YMCA. The Fun Run 1K is for children 12 and under. There will also be a Fun Zone after the event with games, food, and more. Cost is $45 for adults through July 2, then $50 until the day of the run. Kids Fun Run is $10 to enter. MORE INFO
BRENTWOOD: July 4th Celebration
Brentwood will host a July 4th Celebration with their summer concert series at Crockett Park featuring musical group The Kadillacs, with a spectacular fireworks show to top off the night. No tickets required - free to the public! Food trucks will also be in attendance beginning at 5 p.m. MORE INFO
FRANKLIN: Franklin On The 4th Festival
The Franklin On The 4th Festival will feature live music and family fun, craft and food vendors, antique cars, a large kid zone, Children's Parade. The event ends at 8 p.m. to allow people to have time to get to the fireworks display at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm around 9 p.m. MORE INFO
SPRING HILL: 17th Annual Fourth of July Bicycle Parade
The City of Spring Hill will host the 17th Annual Fourth of July Bicycle parade at Port Royal Park. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and is followed by an ice cream party and fun at the splash pad. MORE INFO
Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD: Freedom Fireworks Display
Patrons can enjoy a FREE fireworks show at J. Travis Price Park on Wilks Road. Call 615-382-1655 for more information.
Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO: Celebration Under the Stars
Celebration Under the Stars will be held at McKnight Park will start at 3:30 p.m. which will start with a "Rock the Pool" party from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Boro Beach behind SportsCom complex. Admission is $5 for children to the pool party and $7 for adults.
FREE family fun will begin at 4 p.m. featuring live music, food vendors, inflatables, and games. A fireworks display will conclude the event at 9 p.m. MORE INFO
LA VERGNE: July 4th Celebration
The City of La Vergne will host their Independence Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park at 6 p.m. The FREE event features fireworks, live music, food vendors, and other family fun activities. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m., fireworks start at dusk! MORE INFO
SMYRNA: Independence Day Celebration
Smyrna will host their Independence Day Celebration a day early on Wednesday, July 3. The event will feature music, food, and fun at the Rec Park on Sam Ridley Parkway. The event will also feature inflatables and a train ride for the kids. The annual fireworks show will begin around 8:45 p.m. MORE INFO
Sumner County
GALLATIN: 4th of July Event & Fireworks
Generation Chiropractic with the City of Gallatin presents the July 4 Celebration Day at Triple Creek Park beginning at 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at dark! MORE INFO
HENDERSONVILLE: Freedom Festival
Hendersonville's Freedom Festival will be on Wednesday, July 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Drakes Creek Park. The event will feature a Kids Zone, entertainment, and food with a Fireworks Finale at 9 p.m. The event is FREE.
Admission to the Kid Zone is $5 per armband or $15 max per family, with unlimited jumps on the inflatables in the Kid Zone. MORE INFO
GOODLETTSVILLE: Independence Day Celebration
Goodlettsville will host their Independence Day celebration at Moss-Wright Park beginning at 4 p.m. July 4 and end with a fireworks display around 9 p.m. The event will feature food vendors and family fun. MORE INFO
Wilson County
LEBANON: City of Lebanon 4th of July Celebration
The City of Lebanon will host their 4th of July Celebration at the James E. Ward Ag Center on East Baddour Parkway. The event will feature food, a flag display, live entertainment, classic cars, motorcycle exhibits, and fireworks. MORE INFO
MT. JULIET: City of Mt. Juliet Fireworks Show
The City of Mt. Juliet along with Mt. Juliet League Baseball/Softball and 94.1 The Fish will present the City of Mt. Juliet Fireworks Show. The event will have over 300 parking spots located inside the league's park on Lebanon Road. Admission is $10 and proceeds go to help the league. MORE INFO
WATERTOWN: Stars, Stripes, and Squirt Guns Parade
The Watertown Chamber of Commerce will host their annual parade on Thursday, July 4 around 3 p.m. featuring the theme "Stars, Stripes, and Squirt Guns". There will be a no-squirt zone for those who don't want to get wet. MORE INFO
Cheatham County
PEGRAM: Independence Day Celebration
Cheatham County STARS and Stripes presents the Pegram 2019 Independence Day Celebration. The event kicks off with breakfast at the Pegram United Methodist Church, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. The event ends with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. bookending a day full of fun, music, food, and games. MORE INFO
Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE: Independence Day Celebration
Celebrate July 4 with food, live music, and family-friendly fun followed by Clarksville's largest fireworks display at Liberty Park. Park opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m. MORE INFO
Coffee County
TULLAHOMA: Independence Day Regional Celebration
The City of Tullahoma is hosting an Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 3 at Frazier McEwen Park. The event will feature live music, vendors, food, fireworks, and a kid zone! MORE INFO
MANCHESTER: July 4th Celebration
The City of Manchester will host their 4th of July Celebration at the park featuring live music from Burning Las Vegas from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a fireworks show immediately following. Food vendors will also be on site. MORE INFO
Christian County
FORT CAMPBELL: Independence Week Carnival
Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will host an Independence Day "Salute to the Nation" consisting of a special ceremony, concerts and a fireworks display. The event and activities are free to enter and open to the public. MORE INFO
Maury County
COLUMBIA: July 4 Fireworks Spectacular
The event will be at Maury County Park on July 4. The show will begin at around 9:00 p.m., but come early and turn your radio to 87.9 FM to hear synchronized music!
Dickson County
WHITE BLUFF: Fireworks Show
The Town of White Bluff will host a fireworks show at 9 p.m. on July 4 at the White Bluff Community Center on Highway 70 East. Vendors will be on hand and will open at 1 p.m.
DICKSON: VFW Post Fireworks Show
Dickson's local VFW will host a fireworks show at dark on Marshall Stuart Drive in Dickson on July 4.
CUMBERLAND FURNACE: Fireworks Show
Cumberland Furnace will have a fireworks show at dark on July 4 at the Cumberland Furnace Community Center on Earl Lech Road. Live music and food vendors will also be there beginning at 4 p.m.
Putnam County
COOKEVILLE: Red, White & Boom July 4th Celebration
For a full list of events of the Red, White & Boom celebration, CLICK HERE.
Hardeman County
HICKORY VALLEY: Annual 4th of July Parade and Picnic
Hickory Valley will host their annual 4th of July Parade and Picnic on Thursday, July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. MORE INFO
Henderson County
LEXINGTON: The Festival of the Lakes
The annual Festival of the Lakes will be held at Beech Lake on Eastern Shores Drive featuring food, Miss Festival of the Lakes Pageant, and local talent. MORE INFO
Hardin County
PICKWICK: Annual 4th of July Fireworks Display
The annual 4th of July Fireworks Display will happen Thursday, July 4 at Pickwick Landing State Park. Call 731-925-8181 or 1-800-552-3866 for more info.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.