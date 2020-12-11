NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clinical Research Associates in Nashville had a fully enrolled Pfizer trial for the COVID-19 vaccine and even though the FDA approved emergency authorization of it, that trial will still continue for the two year period to monitor how patients respond.
Friday’s late authorization by the FDA, means the vaccine can start being administered to people with the highest risk of getting the virus, but Doctor Stephan Sharp explains that it doesn’t mean the vaccine is approved on the market.
“Before the vaccine is approved for release on to the market, their standard is to look at six months of safety data following the second injection,” said Sharp. He continued, “so that’s still going to have to be forthcoming months down the road and that is the standard. We usually don’t need to get emergency authorization. You know I don’t remember that ever happening say for instance a flu vaccine or pneumonia vaccine study.”
Pfizer’s success also doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over or that there isn’t a need for other companies to make an effective vaccine. Sharp said, “We know already that not one company is going to be able to supply enough vaccine for the whole country, much less the whole world. We’re going to need a whole lot of different companies who have approvable vaccines to satisfy the world need as well as the US need.”
That’s why they are still enrolling people into other trials like one for AstraZeneca. He believes internationally, there’s around 9,500 people still needed. He even said, “there’s studies for vaccines for COVID that have not yet started.”
As someone who has worked on between 500-600 clinical trials including ones for vaccines, Dr. Sharp says this timeline is impressive. “This is the fastest I’ve ever seen anything new, that’s true. We have, for the last 10 to 20 years, been modernizing how vaccines are produced and so we’re in a situation where we can do that now.”
Talking about whether the vaccine is safe, Dr. Sharp said there’s always a higher threshold of safety demanded for vaccines than what is demanded for drugs. He said, “Vaccines are intended to prevent illness in someone who isn’t already sick so the standard is first and foremost, do no harm. Don’t make a healthy person sick. You’ve got to really go to bat and prove that you’re dealing with something that is generally very safe for the average person to take.”
You can find out more about how to sign up for a vaccine trial, here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.