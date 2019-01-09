The Cobra Bar murders in August put a spotlight on crime in East Nashville.
Despite that high-profile random case, Metro Police says crime is down significantly in East Nashville.
But if you are a victim of crime, or it happened near where you live, it probably won't make you feel any safer.
Crime can have a chilling affect on folks.
If you hear gunshots, or your car has been broken into, crime statistics mean very little to you.
Scroll down the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch website, you'll see what a lot of people who live there are talking about, crime, here's what some posts say:
"Just heard eight gunshots right on Douglas, extremely close".
Another resident posts, "My car was rifled through off Trinity Lane"
We asked Metro Police for year-to-year crime statistics for East Nashville. The violent crime numbers are all down; from murder, aggravated assault, robberies, and burglaries.
But if you ask Paula Burk, a member of the East Nashville Neighborhood Watch, and a crime victim, she doesn't agree with those numbers
"I do not, my family has experienced two car break-ins, one right in front of our house in East Nashville," said Burk.
Metro Police Sergeant Mike Fisher agrees, crime can be very personal.
"You have to be careful when you start talking about crime data to the public, you don't want to seem like it's insignificant to the victim," said Fisher.
