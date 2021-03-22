NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers will discuss a bill known as "Evelyn Boswell's Law" that would make it illegal for parents to wait longer than 24 hours to report a missing child. 

Failure to report a missing child could result in a Class A misdemeanor if the bill is passed. 

The bill gets its name from 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing out of Sullivan County in February 2020 but hadn't actually been seen since December 2019. 

Evelyn's body was later found and her mother, Megan Boswell, charged with her murder and several counts of false reporting. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.