NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate voted unanimously to pass "Evelyn Boswell's Law" that would require parents to report a missing child within 24 hours if the child is 12 years old or younger.
Failure to report a missing child could result in a Class A misdemeanor if the bill is passed by the House.
The bill is named after 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing out of Sullivan County in February 2020 but hadn't actually been seen since December 2019.
Megan Boswell facing 19 charges, including 2 counts of felony murder in death of 15-month-old Evelyn
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Sullivan County Grand Jury has returned indictments charging Megan Boswell in baby Evelyn's disappearance and death.
Evelyn's body was later found and her mother, Megan Boswell, was charged with her murder and several counts of false reporting.
