NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews are currently evacuating people out of the Gulch because of a gas leak on Friday afternoon.

Crews responded to 9th Avenue South and Division Street for reports of a ruptured gas line. The immediate area has been evacuated and a perimeter established. @PiedmontNG is working to bleed of the line and cap it. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GbDyBmJk5d — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 9, 2021

Nashville Fire and Metro Police have started evacuations in and around 9th and Division Street after a construction crew hit a gas main while digging. The perimeter has been setup.

Piedmont Natural Gas crews are on scene. They are working to bleed the line and cap it.

There was no word on injuries.

