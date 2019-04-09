NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Evacuations within a block area near Belmont University, including a portion of the campus, have been lifted.
The gas leak was reported just after 9:30 a.m. at 1518 Compton Ave.
As a precaution, an area around the gas leak was evacuated while workers capped the gas line.
A construction crew struck the gas line.
