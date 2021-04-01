JOHNSON CITY, TN (WSMV) - Freshman Sadaidriene Hall says he's transferring schools after ETSU basketball head coach Jason Shay announced his resignation on Tuesday.
Shay had supported his players decision to kneel during the National Anthem at a game back in February.
In a live stream Hall said coming to the school was "a mistake" and said his coach was only sticking up for the Bucs players.
I want to thank coach Shay and the staff at etsu this year. With that being said me and my family think it’s best I enter the transfer portal. Tomorrow I will be in the portal I want to thank all the fans and staff members for the encouragement and help. Once a buc always a buc!— OG DAY⛑ (@Dayday_Dunkster) March 30, 2021
Shay's resignation follows a letter sent by Republican Senators to public universities saying they should bar athletes from kneeling during the anthem.
