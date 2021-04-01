JOHNSON CITY, TN (WSMV) - Freshman Sadaidriene Hall says he's transferring schools after ETSU basketball head coach Jason Shay announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Shay had supported his players decision to kneel during the National Anthem at a game back in February. 

In a live stream Hall said coming to the school was "a mistake" and said his coach was only sticking up for the Bucs players.  

Shay's resignation follows a letter sent by Republican Senators to public universities saying they should bar athletes from kneeling during the anthem. 

 
 

