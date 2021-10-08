GRAY, TN (WSMV)- Dr. Blaine Schubert, Executive Director of ETSU's Center of Excellence in Paleontology, and Dr. William Duncan, Chair of ETSU's Department of Sociology and Anthropology, presented local scientist and educator Sied David "S.D." Dean with a service award from East Tennessee University to celebrate his lifelong contributions to science.
In September, Dean, born in Kingsport, was presented the award at Gray Fossil Site and Museum. He spent several decades uncovering Ice Age fossils and ancient human artifacts in Northeast Tennessee.
While he is not a professional scientist, Dean's work has been key to understanding the region. In addition, his work has helped several major institutions in their academic exploration of the area.
"I started out collecting in my mom's garden when I was just a kid," Dean said. "I never did it for any kind of money, but I was able to work with professional people in different fields – in geology, in anthropology, and in paleontology."
These institutions include the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian, the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and ETSU.
"S.D. has been a major source of knowledge for both the paleontology and archaeology record of the area, especially in Sullivan County, Tennessee, where he grew up and currently resides," says Reagan Cornett, archaeology lab manager at ETSU. "S.D. has spent much of his life exploring the fields, streams, woods, mountains, and caves of the area. What is most important is that his methods were scientific, keeping the integrity of the sites intact."
In addition, Dean was fundamental in defense of the Gray Fossil Site, which is now one of Tennessee's most important paleontological resources.
Outside of science, Dean has been a factor in education. He has participated in volunteer in educational programming at the Gray Fossil Site and Museum. He has also mentored several ESTU students.
