NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Essential workers are getting hit with surprise childcare bills just in time for the holidays.
When Keandra Golden and her husband found out about the state's child care assistance program for essential workers, they jumped at the opportunity.
"Him being essential and COVID presenting some unique challenges financially it was something that we were interested in and appreciative to the state to provide us with," Golden said.
Golden received a certificate from the state saying they owed nothing.
Then she started noticing charges mounting at her child's daycare every time they checked in.
"I asked the child care provider as well, I said, 'is there anything we need to be aware of? Is everything ok,' she said, 'yes, sometimes the state is behind on making those payments, but you are good to go,'" said Golden.
Just within the last few weeks, the daycare informed the Goldens they have an outstanding balance that needs to be paid.
"Currently, we are at about $1,100," said Golden.
A spokesperson for the DHS told News4 that they only pay up to a certain amount with this program.
If individual daycares charge more than that, parents have to pay the difference.
The daycare owner told News4 this had happened several times where essential workers thought they were covered and ended up surprised by their bills.
She also said the Goldens were warned.
The Goldens are adamant they were not warned, and now they're warning others.
"Just want to make sure that families know, that have taken advantage of this assistance program, that they need to be aware, just because the time and all, of the other things that you need to be taking care of and paying for, this is going to be an undue burden for you," said Golden.
The program runs through December 31st.
You can apply by clicking here.
It's a good idea to talk to your child care provider, so you don't get any surprise bills.
If you do run into problems, you can call 1-833-740-1440.
