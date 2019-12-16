MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - People lined the streets in the rain on Monday afternoon to pay tribute to a boy killed after the Mount Juliet Christmas parade.
Rowan Ace Frensley, age 7, died Saturday at the end of the parade. He was hit by a trailer hitched to the back of the truck his dad was driving on Saturday at Mount Juliet Middle School.
Police and fire units in Mount Juliet escorted his body to Sellars Funeral Home.
According to the funeral home’s website, the family has requested his service to remain private. Memorial contributions can be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and Boy Scouts of America.
Weather permitting, members of the community are encouraged to line Mt. Juliet Road, from I-40 to the railroad tracks during the escort procession.
