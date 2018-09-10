One person escaped from a burning duplex and a firefighter was injured while fighting the fire on Buchanan Street on Monday afternoon.
A man escaped the fire that spread quickly through the structure. A firefighter suffered an ankle injury outside pulling the hose to get water on the fire when he tripped.
One man who was inside at the time of the fire had some facial injuries but is expected to be OK.
Stephen Heard, who lives on the other side, got a phone call from a friend that his house was on fire.
All he has left are the clothes on his back and his faith.
“Stay prayed up, hopefully,” said Heard. “I’m not sure at this point what I’m going to do as far as another residence.”
Heard said he watched the flames eat away at everything he owned.
Half the house was in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene at 821 Buchanan St.
