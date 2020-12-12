The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison in West Tennessee to its most-wanted list.

Robert Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, absconded from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County around 8:30 am on Friday. They were reported missing during an emergency recount of prisoners, authorities said.

Brown is serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape in Putnam County. Osteen is serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary from Madison County.

While authorities are still searching for Osteen and Brown, their last vehicle was located on Hwy 218 and Ironbanks Road at about 1:30 pm on Friday. The 2009 red Chevy extended cab pickup with the Tennessee license plate 050WJQ was stolen from Kentucky, Henry County Sheriff's Office said.

Henry County Sheriff's Office said another truck was taken from the 3000 block of Reynoldsburg Rd at around 1 pm.

Anyone with any information about the incidents in Henry County is asked to reach out to the sheriff's office.

Osteen and Brown are now wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and theft for the incident in Henry County.

If you know where these prisoners are, please call 1-844-TDC-FIND or 1-800-TBI-FIND.