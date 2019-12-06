NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested one of the two remaining escaped teens from the Juvenile Detention Center.
Police say accused murderer Morris Marsh, 17, was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit Friday night at 9 p.m. The pursuit ended in the 300 block of Harding Place.
BREAKING: Escaped teen Morris Marsh, 17, who is accused of murder, was just apprehended after a vehicle pursuit by the Juvenile Crime Task Force that ended in the 300 block of Harding Place. pic.twitter.com/sajGXabMLn— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2019
Marsh was a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue along with two other males; all were arrested. Police say the car driven by Marsh's brother, Rashon Keeesee, 26.
Marsh and Keesee were spotted on Cass Street. Keesee refused to stop for officers. After the pursuit ended at the Exxon on Harding Place, Marsh's mother, Tewanna Keesee, 43, was found waiting at the location. She was also taken into custody, according to police.
Rashon and Tewanna are both charged with accessory after the fact. Police say both communicated with Marsh, knew his whereabouts, and did not contact police. Additionally, Rashon Keesee is charged with felony evading arrest.
Marsh was a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue occupied by 2 other males. All are in custody. Detectives will attempt to interview them tonight.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2019
Police continue to search for 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers, who is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list. Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Reward money for information leading to his apprehension is in excess of $5,000. Persons determined to be assisting him to evade capture will be prosecuted.
