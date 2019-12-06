NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have apprehended one of the two remaining escaped teens from the Juvenile Detention Center.
Police say accused murderer Morris Marsh, 17, was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 300 block of Harding Place.
BREAKING: Escaped teen Morris Marsh, 17, who is accused of murder, was just apprehended after a vehicle pursuit by the Juvenile Crime Task Force that ended in the 300 block of Harding Place. pic.twitter.com/sajGXabMLn— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2019
Marsh was a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue along with two other males; all were arrested. Detectives will try and interview the them Friday night.
Marsh was a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue occupied by 2 other males. All are in custody. Detectives will attempt to interview them tonight.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2019
Police continue to search for 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers, who is on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list.
