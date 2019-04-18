An inmate who escaped a work detail by stealing a county government vehicle has turned himself in to authorities.
Police say Greg Taylor, who is serving time for failure to pay child support, was part of a crew picking up trash on the side of Hwy 12.
Taylor stole the government vehicle then abandoned it at the end of King's Terrace off Valley View Drive.
Officials say Taylor fled into the woods after ditching the vehicle. A THP helicopter and K-9 units with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Ashland City and Pleasant View Police Departments, joined in the search.
The search was suspended after hours of searching, officials say.
The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office says Taylor was expected to be granted early released, but now he faces felony charges for escaping and stealing the vehicle.
