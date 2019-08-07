HENNING, TN (WSMV) - Arrest warrants have been obtained by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Curtis Ray Watson, who escaped from a West Tennessee prison on Wednesday and killed a prison administrator.
The TBI said Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery in connection with the death of Debra Johnson.
UPDATE: TBI has secured warrants for fugitive Curtis Watson for the following three charges:-First Degree Murder-Especially Aggravated Burglary-Aggravated Sexual BatteryEfforts to capture him remain ongoing. Spot him? Call 911! pic.twitter.com/Ad2PpO8aRg
In January of 2013 Curtis Watson was sentenced to 15 years for especially aggravated kidnapping, and classified at that time as a violent offender.
The TBI issued a Blue Alert for Watson after he was discovered missing during a head count at the prison after Johnson was discovered dead around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Prison officials went to Johnson's home to check on her after she missed a scheduled meeting with the warden of the prison.
Multiple state and federal agencies have offered money for a reward for the arrest of Watson. The reward has now reached $52,500.
UPDATE: Thanks to the generosity of the @FBI and @USMarshalsHQ, who have contributed $10,000 each, the total reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of Curtis Watson stands at $52,500. pic.twitter.com/RHYTTExRDE
“I want to extend my condolences to the family of Miss Johnson, who was a victim of this homicide,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said during Wednesday's press conference. “Tonight, the TDOC is working closely with the TBI, the Department of Safety and local law enforcement agencies to search and to find Curtis Ray Watson, who is listed as the person of interest in this homicide.
“Rest assured we will find this offender and bring justice to the family of Debra Johnson.”
After finding Johnson dead inside her home from foul play, the prison was placed on lockdown and an official inmate count was conducted. Watson was found missing from a work detail.
Watson has also been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list.
The TBI, at the request of District Attorney General Mark Davidson, is investigating Johnson’s death.
Johnson, 64, is a 38-year veteran of the Department of Correction. She was the Correctional Administrator for West Tennessee, overseeing the Mark Luttrell Transition Center in Memphis, the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, and the West Tennessee State Penitentiary and Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center, both located in Henning.
She began her career as a correctional officer in January 1981. During her career she also served as correctional sergeant, deputy warden, warden and her current position as Correctional Administrator.
The Department of Correction owns 8-12 homes on the prison property for administrators to reside.
Robert Houston Sanders escaped from the Tennessee State Prison in 1990 where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery. This individual is considered armed & dangerous.
Jose G. Rocha is wanted by the McMinnville Police Department for Criminal Homicide. On Saturday, May 30, 2009, Jose G. Rocha went to a residence on Martin Street in McMinnville, TN. Rocha became involved in an altercation with the victim, an adult male, who lived at the address. During the altercation, Rocha pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest one time and fled the scene. The victim died as a result of the stab wound. Rocha may still be in the Warren County, TN area or attempting to get to Texas or Mexico. Rocha is possibly driving a black or dark green Dodge Neon. Rocha should be considered armed & dangerous.
Payam Paul Zanjanipour is wanted by the Hendersonville Police Department and the TBI for 3 counts of Rape. On three separate dates in June, July and September 2008, Zanjanipour raped 3 different victims. All the victims describe as being on Zanjanipour's houseboat and blacking out after consuming a drink. All the victim's also describe being taken to a bedroom and feeling drugged when the rape took place. Zanjanipour had unlawful sexual intercourse with each victim without consent and by use of force or while the victim was physically helpless.
Obed Cruz-Mena is wanted by the Hendersonville Police Department and the TBI for First Degree Murder. On May 4, 2010, the Hendersonville Police Department received a complaint of a deceased 23-year-old female at an apartment on Sanders Ferry Road. The victim is an apparent victim of violence and exhibited signs of unnatural trauma. Cruz-Mena's vehicle was discovered abandoned in Southern Texas. Cruz-Mena may be en route to Mexico.
Mario Audelio Escobar is wanted by the Hamiliton County Sheriff's Department for 3 counts of Rape. A juvenile female victim was raped on three separate dates in February and June 2009. After each incident Escobar threated the victim with bodily harm if she ever told anyone.
Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta - aka Soviet - is wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Smyrna Police Department for the shooting of three people on June 23, 2013.
Bounthavy Mickey Mouthouta, aka Soviet, is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department and the TBI for the shooting of three people on June 23, 2013. According to witnesses, the victims were shot by Mouthouta with a 40 caliber pistol during a fight at the Souksavahn Restaraunt located at 1890 Almaville Road in Smyrna. Mouthouta was last seen driving a 2004 silver Honda Accord with Tennessee tag 093NGR. Mouthouta has been charged with one count First Degree Murder and one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and warrants are on file.
Lorenzo Barr Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the TBI. On Oct. 2, 2016, the sheriff's office responded to a long-term care facility concerning allegations that Kamanda raped a mentally-incapacitated patient.
Lorenzo Barr Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the TBI. On Oct. 2, 2016, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to a long-term facility concerning allegations that Kamanda raped a mentally incapacitated patient. Evidence and information was developed and a warrant was issued for Kamanda's arrest. He was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), of a Nigerian descent, has a thick accent and was last known to live in Johnson City, TN.
Eric Anton Balkin is wanted by the Memphis Police Department and TBI for 4 counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated robbery, 9 counts of aggravated assault and 1 count of intentionally evading arrest in an automobile. He is also wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for assault and the United States Marshals Service for a probation violation on a prior robbery charge. Balkin has exhibited violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous.
Prison escapee Curtis Ray Watson is a person of interest after a Tennessee Department of Correction was murdered on Wednesday. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
Watson was a minimum custody offender assigned to a job of farm laborer at the prison. He was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction in Henry County in 2013. His sentence was due to expire in 2025.
He had previously been convicted of aggravated child abuse out of Carroll County. That sentence expired in 2011.
Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said in a press conference in Nashville that Watson had had no disciplinary action against him since 2007. Prior to 2007, he was disciplined for not reporting to his assigned duties and classes.
Watson left the prison area on a tractor. Authorities found the tractor about a mile from the prison facility.
Watson stands 5’11”, weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and a long grey beard. He has a variety of tattoos across his body. He is considered dangerous.
Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew said Watson has family in the county and surrounding areas. Henry County is working with local and federal authorities on the search. They have no information at this time that Watson is in Henry County.
UPDATE: We are releasing two of Curtis Watson’s previous mug shots from his TDOC incarceration, in case he altered the appearance of his facial hair after his escape yesterday. If you see him, do not approach. Call 911.Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/4EhBnEK9J6
Belew is advising all residents in northwest Tennessee and Henry County to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, lock their doors, if you see him call 911 and do not approach him.
Thursday morning, Marshall County, TN Schools were placed on soft lockdown following unsubstantiated reports that Watson was in the area. Police have disputed these reports.
We are aware of numerous reports of sightings of Curtis Watson across the state, including in Marshall County. At this time, there have been no confirmed sightings of the wanted fugitive. We will keep you posted here on new details as we are able to do so! pic.twitter.com/9D3oxD74aZ
This is the third time the TBI has issued a Blue Alert in the history of the program, which dates back to 2011. The last time an alert was issued was during the search for Steven Wiggins, who is accused of killing Dickson County Sheriff Sgt. Daniel Baker in Dickson County.
TBI, also said the FBI and US Marshals will be contributing $10,000 each for an award worth $52,500 for information leading to Watson's capture.
BLUE ALERT: We need your help to find Curtis Ray Watson, an escapee of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.Watson is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee today.Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him! pic.twitter.com/22sQJ4vDO7
