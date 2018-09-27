NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were able to escape their car after crashing into a pond in a Hermitage neighborhood.
The driver reportedly lost control and went into the pond, located at the Villages of Riverwood off Dodson Chapel Road.
The car became submerged within the water by a couple feet around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the two people are both OK after being evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.
