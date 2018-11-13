NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Global professional services firm Ernst & Young LLP is investing $22.7 million in Nashville with the creation of a new technology hub.
The investment is expected to create more than 600 jobs over the next five years, including 200 technology and 400 tax delivery professionals.
According to EY, "the Exceptional Delivery Growth Engine Center will include software development, design and testing, as well as professionals delivering technology enabled tax managed services for clients."
The center will occupy over 60,000 square feet at a new location on Music Row. The company estimates the facility will open in August 2019.
"EY’s decision to create hundreds of technology and service delivery jobs in Nashville affirms our ongoing efforts to bring high quality jobs to Tennessee," said Gov. Bill Haslam in a news release. "Tennessee’s pro-growth policies continue to attract leading international businesses to our state. I’d like to thank EY for making this major investment in Middle Tennessee and bringing us one step closer to making Tennessee the top state in the Southeast for high quality jobs."
EY opened its first office in Nashville in 1958 and currently employs 300 people in Nashville.
"We are thankful that EY has made the decision to invest in our city in this way," said Nashville Mayor David Briley in a news release. "Nashville continues to appeal to well-respected businesses like EY because we offer a vibrant economy and a great place to live. I am particularly excited about the significant number of high-quality tech jobs the company will bring to Nashville."
