LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Former XFL team president Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway.
Officials at Dover Motorsports, Inc. announced the move in a press release Saturday morning.
Moses most recently served as the founding president of the XFL's DC Defenders. The Defenders at the time were in first place in the XFL's Eastern Division and were ranked among the league's best in ticket sales, game-day experience and social media engagement.
“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.
“Nashville is one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events in the entire country and I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region.”
Prior to his role in the XFL, Moses held a variety of sports leadership and city government positions throughout his extensive career, including:
- Senior Vice President at Events DC
- CEO, DC Sports & Entertainment Commission
- Director, D.C. Department of Small & Local Business Development
Moses is a graduate of the University of North Carolina and Duke University School of Law. He is also a member of the Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust and was named to its 2019 Power 100 list, while also being recognized as a DC Sports Power Player. He has been an adjunct professor in Georgetown University's Sports Industry Management program since 2010.
“We are very excited and fortunate to hire an outstanding leader and executive such as Erik, who has tremendous experience in all areas of sports, events and live entertainment,” said Mike Tatoian, executive vice president and COO of Dover Motorsports, Inc. “Erik’s addition to our company and the outstanding reputation he has in the industry punctuates our commitment to revitalizing Nashville Superspeedway and serving the Middle Tennessee community.”
