NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville man now known as the "zip-tie guy" was in federal court on Friday morning.

Prosecutors believe they have a strong case against 30-year-old Eric Munchel for his role in the Capitol riot.

Documents filed to try and keep him in federal custody indicate agents found 15 weapons inside his apartment.

According to a federal detention memorandum, Eisenhart and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, claimed they would go to federal prison to enter the U.S. Capitol with weapons.

A recording obtained by federal authorities also stated Munchel could be heard saying he needs to "take my weapons off before I go in there."

According to the filing, Munchel and Eisenhart retreat through the crowd to a location where a tactical bag and other items appear to have been stashed.

Agents knew that because Munchel recorded everything on an iPhone strapped to his tactical vest.

Federal authorities could use the video against him in court.

Late Friday evening as court was wrapping up, the judge in the case announced that Munchel would be released from jail. While they were discussing the conditions of his release, the prosecution asked for a temporary stay in the matter, which the judge granted.

If the judge's ruling stands, Munchel could be released Monday.