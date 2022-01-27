NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country superstar Eric Church is lending his name to a new mega bar and restaurant in downtown Nashville.
Chief’s will be a six-story building on the corner of Broadway and 2nd Avenue, equipped with bars, a BBQ restaurant and an “intimate seated music venue.” The building was the former home of Cotton Eyed Joe.
The singer has been closely involved in the planning process and the venue will reflect Church’s career, with his dozens of Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum albums on full display.
Church is partnering with real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin on the project, which will include Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ as their rooftop restaurant, according to the announcement.
“I am partnering with my closest friend and, in my opinion, the greatest hotel entrepreneur on earth, Ben Weprin, and the greatest barbecue chef in the world, Rodney Scott,” said Church. “Together we will create an experience unique to Nashville and absolutely unparalleled in the world of music, food, fellowship and entertainment. This is my hometown. This is personal. This matters. Every detail of Chief’s will feel that way. I cannot wait to get started. See you in 2023.”
Scott is a renowned pitmaster and owns three BBQ locations in the Southeast. His original restaurant in Charleston earning top 50 honors by Bon Appetit Magazine in 2017.
“I am beyond excited to not only bring Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ to Music City, but to also partner with my good friends Eric and Ben on this project,” says Scott. “Anyone who knows me, knows that I love music – so the opportunity to expand the brand in partnership with an award-winning musician makes this project extra special! I can't wait to share our Carolina roots and our whole hog BBQ with the incredible people of Nashville.”
Church is currently touring across the Unites States and Canada as part of his The Gather Again Tour.
Chief’s is slated for a 2023 opening, according to the announcement.
