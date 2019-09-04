NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the run-off for Nashville mayor approaches, residents were able to meet the candidates in a casual setting Wednesday.

"Cocktails with the Candidates" brought in a packed crowd to the LAB on Jefferson Street. The event was sponsored in-part by Equity Alliance and organizers said they wanted to do something fun and intimate.

The goal of the occasion was for people to see Mayor David Briley and Councilman John Cooper for who they are outside of the campaign.

"We want to make sure that everybody's voice is heard and sometimes we understand that equity means we have to do unconventional things to meet certain groups and different people differently," Tequila Johnson of Equity Alliance said. 

The conversation was recorded followed by a straw poll. People placed their cocktail straws in certain cups to decide who should be the next mayor of Nashville. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.