NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the run-off for Nashville mayor approaches, residents were able to meet the candidates in a casual setting Wednesday.
"Cocktails with the Candidates" brought in a packed crowd to the LAB on Jefferson Street. The event was sponsored in-part by Equity Alliance and organizers said they wanted to do something fun and intimate.
The goal of the occasion was for people to see Mayor David Briley and Councilman John Cooper for who they are outside of the campaign.
"We want to make sure that everybody's voice is heard and sometimes we understand that equity means we have to do unconventional things to meet certain groups and different people differently," Tequila Johnson of Equity Alliance said.
The conversation was recorded followed by a straw poll. People placed their cocktail straws in certain cups to decide who should be the next mayor of Nashville.
