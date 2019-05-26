The Middle Point Landfill in Murfreesboro collects most of our area's trash, and in about 9 years, it will be completely full.
"As that landfill fills up, we're going to need other alternatives for where we send our trash, and in most cases that will be 100 miles away," said Todd Lawrence with Nashville's Urban Green Lab.
Lawrence said it's a problem for several reasons.
First of all, the environment will suffer.
It's also going to cost tax payers since tipping and shipping fees will increase.
"So it's really important that we, as a city and all of us, understand where our waste goes and come up with a plan for how to deal with that waste," said Lawrence.
One third of what you see at the landfill is food.
80% of it could have been reduced, reused or recycled.
All this food waste at a time when one in six Nashvillians are food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal is coming from.
"It's a lot of food. In fact it's about $1,500 per family every year and that accounts for about $218 billion to the US economy," said Lawrence.
There are things you can do to help.
Experts said, plan your meals before you go to the grocery store.
Store your food the right way so it doesn't spoil, and if you go to a restaurant, encourage them to join the Mayor's food saver challenge.
40 local restaurants are already participating.
"Really we just want people to make better choices when it comes to how we use our resources and protecting them every day, and together, I think we can make the difference," said Lawrence.
