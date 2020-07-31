ALL COUNTIES.JPG
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report from the Tennessee Department of Health says the entire state is now at an unacceptable level of transmission for COVID-19. 

The final two counties went over the threshold Friday. 

That mark also comes on a day where Tennessee saw one of its worst days for single day COVID-19 cases. 

The state health department reported another 3,088 new cases Friday. The new cases give Tennessee just under 106,000 total cases; 1,060 people have died so far. 

Over 66,000 people have recovered from the virus, while the state surpassed 1.5 million total tests administered on Friday. 

