NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new report from the Tennessee Department of Health says the entire state is now at an unacceptable level of transmission for COVID-19.
The final two counties went over the threshold Friday.
That mark also comes on a day where Tennessee saw one of its worst days for single day COVID-19 cases.
The state health department reported another 3,088 new cases Friday. The new cases give Tennessee just under 106,000 total cases; 1,060 people have died so far.
Over 66,000 people have recovered from the virus, while the state surpassed 1.5 million total tests administered on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.