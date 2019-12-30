NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Williamson County Parks and Recreation will host ongoing nature events and father/daughter dances at multiple WCPR locations in January.
Timberland Park will host three WCPR events during January. Registration for events is located at www.wcparksandrec.com.
January 10: Night Hike - 5:00 p.m.
The hike will be between half a mile and a mile long. Pre-registration is required for the free program. Register for activity #16256.
January 11: Fireside Tales - 11:00 a.m.
Stories about Tennessee will be told next to a fire in the Interpretive Center. Register for activity #16257.
January 15: Guided Hike - 9:30 a.m.
Join the park staff on a one mile hike along the Still Hollow and Ravine Ridge. Register for activity #16258.
Timberland Park is located at mile marker 437.2 on the historic Natchez Trace Parkway, just south of the Highway 96 entrance and iconic bridge.
The Franklin Recreation Complex and Longview Recreation Center will host "Rock Around Williamson County" Daddy/Daughter dances.
Event dates will be Saturday, January 18 at the Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN., and Saturday, January 25 at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN. The dances will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The dance is for girls 5 to 12 years of age to share a special night with their dad, grandfather, uncle, or any other special person. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 50's themed "sock hop" attire.
There will be refreshments and every girl will receive a photo to remember the night.
The event is $18 per couple and $6 for each additional girl.
Registration for the event is now open. The registration codes: Longview #16145, Franklin #16146. Space is limited.
Similar events are scheduled at WCPR facilities in Fairview and Nolensville in February. Registration details will be announced in the coming weeks.
