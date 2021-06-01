HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - Country music icon Travis Tritt will be the headline performer at the Fifth Annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute, city officials announced Tuesday.
Tritt will be the headliner on Saturday of the two-day festival set for Aug. 27 and 28 after a one-year COVID hiatus.
Tritt, a two-time Grammy Award and four-time CMA Award winner, will take the feature stage at the Christian County Justice Center around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.
The free show, which will include Tritt’s band, will give attendees the chance to her some of Tritt’s biggest hits including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” and “Here’s a Quarter,” songs that have created a devoted fan base. He will also perform songs off his new album “Set In Stone.”
Olivia Faye and Kyle Daniel, both from western Kentucky, will serve as the show’s opening acts at 7 p.m.
Organizers are expecting a massive crowd for the return of the Summer Salute, which has drawn a total of 104,000 visitors the previous four years.
“Hopkinsville’s biggest party of the summer is returning in a big way, and we could not be more excited to welcome Travis Tritt to Hoptown this August,” said Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman in a news release. “During his illustrious career, Mr. Tritt has become one of the icons of country music and we have no doubt he will put on the biggest show in the history of Summer Salute.”
Community favorite The Jimmy Church Band also returns this summer, taking stage as the Friday night Founders Square headliner along with the soulful duo of Sugar and Spice, who bring a special brand of rock and funk to the party.
Click for information on the Hoptown Summer Salute or call the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation office at 270-887-4290.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.