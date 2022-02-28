NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Performing Arts Center announced its 2022-23 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season featuring seven Nashville premieres and the return of Hamilton.
The 2022-23 Broadway at TPAC season lineup includes
Returning by popular demand is Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Boublil and Schonberg’s Tony Award-winning music phenomenon, Les Miserables, as a special add-on presentation to the 2022-23 Broadway Season.
With a nod to the past and bold step toward the future, the upcoming Broadway season is a blend of history, mythology, revolution and triumph that sets the stage for an unforgettable year of live theater.
“We’re thrilled to bring a new season of the hottest Broadway titles directly to y our door. You don’t need to go to New York to see the latest shows because as a season ticket holder, you can experience all of them here at home with great savings and other benefits,” Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO, said in a news release. “It’s an honor to serve our city and region with world-class theatrical entertainment and this spectacular lineup featuring frees perspectives of some of the most captivating, human, and inspiring stories for our time.”
Season ticket packages are available. Packages start as low as $40 per show when you book all eight shows. Season ticket holders receive the best seats at the best price compared to purchasing shows individually and are entitled to additional exclusive benefits, such as easy exchange privileges, flexible payment plans, and savings on additional single tickets for any 2022-23 Broadway show at TPAC.
For full benefits, pricing and seat map, visit TPAC’s website where season tickets may be purchased, or call TPAC Patron Services at 615-782-6560.
