NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s not your average Wednesday night on Broadway as Tootsies threw a party to celebrate its 59th birthday.
The party began at noon and went until 11 p.m.
The performances and fun started at 5 p.m. in the middle of Broadway as people got out of work.
One of those performing Wednesday night was country singer Eddie Montgomery.
“When you get to get on a stage like this, perform in front of all these people in downtown Nashville, there’s a reason all you rock stars are moving here, because this is Music City baby,” said Montgomery.
