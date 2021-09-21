FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - TLC’s Celebration of Crazy Sexy Cool with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony concert at FirstBank Amphitheater on Tuesday night has been canceled due to weather.
“Due to severe and hazardous thunderstorms, wind and lightning projected for this evening’s performance, TLC, Live Nation and FirstBank Amphitheater representatives have preemptively made the decision to cancel tonight’s show at FirstBank Amphitheater to insure everyone’s safety,” FirstBank Amphitheater officials posted on its social media accounts. “Collectively, we wanted to make this decision before fans begin traveling distances to the venue this evening.”
FirstBank Amphitheater is located in Graystone Quarry at 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane near Thompson’s Station.
Refunds will be available to the show at point of purchase.
