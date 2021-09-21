NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Bluebird Cafe announced it is fully reopening and will be hosting shows seven days a week beginning on Thursday.
The Bluebird Cafe in Green Hills has become the latest venue to require all patrons, artists and staff to provide proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or under the supervision of a healthcare provider and taken within 48 hours of the show.
The Bluebird Cafe announced that all Bluebird employees must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask while on premises. All audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by or under the supervision of a healthcare provider and taken with 48 hours of show entry. Fully vaccinated means having the final dose at least 14 days prior.
