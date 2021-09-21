NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Bluebird Cafe announced it is fully reopening and will be hosting shows seven days a week beginning on Thursday.

The Bluebird Café to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test The Bluebird Cafe in Green Hills has become the latest venue to require all patrons, artists and staff to provide proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or under the supervision of a healthcare provider and taken within 48 hours of the show.

The Bluebird Cafe announced that all Bluebird employees must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask while on premises. All audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by or under the supervision of a healthcare provider and taken with 48 hours of show entry. Fully vaccinated means having the final dose at least 14 days prior.

Click to view scheduled performances.