NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Bluebird Cafe announced it is fully reopening and will be hosting shows seven days a week beginning on Thursday.

The Bluebird Cafe announced that all Bluebird employees must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask while on premises. All audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by or under the supervision of a healthcare provider and taken with 48 hours of show entry. Fully vaccinated means having the final dose at least 14 days prior.

