NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music’s Darius Rucker made a surprise appearance at Madame Tussauds Nashville to “spook” guests as they walked through the wax museum.
Rucker recently posted on his TikTok account video of him pretending to be a wax figure as guests walked by him, only to be scared moments later.
“I’ve always been amazed by how lifelike the wax figures at Madame Tussauds are, so it was awesome to really put that realisticness to the test and to get in the Halloween spirit with the fans coming through the exhibit,” Rucker said in a statement.
Rucker was part of the Grand Ole Opry exhibit at the museum.
Madame Tussauds has worked with many celebrities on similar stunts in the past including Tiffany Haddish, Michael Strahan + Jimmy Fallon and Zendaya.
