NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Taylor Swift has supplied money to Grimey's New & Preloved Music Nashville for each employ and three months of health care, Rolling Stone magazine reported on Wednesday.

Grimey's closed last week after Mayor John Cooper asked non-essential businesses to close when he made his "Safer at Home" order.

“We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis told Rolling Stone. “I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and Middle Tennessee, and now she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city.

Grimey's had sent its employees home after the safer at home order.

“Taylor generously offered some direct relief to my staff and to cover three months of our health care costs for our group-insurance plan,” David said. “It’s a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this.”

“It’s incredibly heartening and totally surreal that Taylor Swift has offered to help us out in such a significant way,” Grimey’s buyer Will Orman told Rolling Stone. “With so much uncertainty about what lies ahead, we’re deeply grateful to be able to look forward to returning to the store and continuing to share music and connect with our community, thanks to Taylor’s generous support.”

Last week it was reported one Taylor Swift fan, Holly Turner, got a cash infusion from Swift after the freelance music photographer and graphic designer wrote on Tumblr that her livelihood was threatened and she was considering whether to leave New York City.

Swift sent $3,000 and wrote, “Holly, you've always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.” Turner was understandably shocked. Swift “literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now,” Turner wrote.

Swift also sent $3,000 to another fan who was stressed about bills piling up, prompting this response from the grateful recipient: “This beautiful magical unbelievable human. I don’t even know where to begin.”

Click to read the full story in Rolling Stone.